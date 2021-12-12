STERIS plc (Ireland) – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

STERIS plc (Ireland) with ticker code (STE) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 270 and 250 and has a mean target at 256. Given that the stocks previous close was at 232.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 226.39 while the 200 day moving average is 209.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,984m. Find out more information at: https://www.steris.com

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; preventive maintenance programs and repair services; instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance services; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced instrument sterile processing services. This segment offers its products and services to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures and sells consumable products, such as formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier and sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. This segment also offers equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; and preventive maintenance programs and repair services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.