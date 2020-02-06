Stericycle, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

Stericycle, Inc. found using ticker (SRCL) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 47 and has a mean target at 65.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 63.5 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The day 50 moving average is 63.14 while the 200 day moving average is 55.25. The company has a market cap of $5,919m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.stericycle.com

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, recall/return, and communication services. The company’s services also include medical waste disposal, pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous waste management, sustainability solutions for expired or unused inventory, secure information destruction of documents and e-media, and compliance services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products. In addition, it offers compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names; and live voice and automated communication services, including afterhours answering, appointment scheduling, appointment reminders, secure messaging, and event registration. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.