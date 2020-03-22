Stericycle – Consenus Indicates Potential 35.4% Upside

Stericycle found using ticker (SRCL) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 52 calculating the average target price we see 67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 35.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 60.3 while the 200 day moving average is 58.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,459m. Company Website: http://www.stericycle.com

Stericycle, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, recall/return, and communication services. The company’s services also include medical waste disposal, pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous waste management, sustainability solutions for expired or unused inventory, secure information destruction of documents and e-media, and compliance services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products. In addition, it offers compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn