Stericycle – Consenus Indicates Potential 34.1% Upside

Stericycle with ticker code (SRCL) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 52 and has a mean target at 69.14. With the stocks previous close at 51.56 this indicates there is a potential upside of 34.1%. The day 50 moving average is 62.46 while the 200 day moving average is 58.31. The company has a market cap of $4,216m. Company Website: http://www.stericycle.com

Stericycle, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, recall/return, and communication services. The company’s services also include medical waste disposal, pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous waste management, sustainability solutions for expired or unused inventory, secure information destruction of documents and e-media, and compliance services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products. In addition, it offers compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn