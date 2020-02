Stericycle – Consenus Indicates Potential -2.0% Downside

Stericycle found using ticker (SRCL) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 52 calculating the mean target price we have 64.49. Now with the previous closing price of 65.78 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 63.32 and the 200 day MA is 56.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,952m. Find out more information at: http://www.stericycle.com

Stericycle, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, recall/return, and communication services. The company’s services also include medical waste disposal, pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous waste management, sustainability solutions for expired or unused inventory, secure information destruction of documents and e-media, and compliance services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products. In addition, it offers compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names; and live voice and automated communication services, including afterhours answering, appointment scheduling, appointment reminders, secure messaging, and event registration. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

