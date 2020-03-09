Stericycle – Consenus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Stericycle found using ticker (SRCL) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 52 calculating the average target price we see 69.14. With the stocks previous close at 60.85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 63.24 while the 200 day moving average is 58.19. The company has a market cap of $5,482m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.stericycle.com

Stericycle, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, recall/return, and communication services. The company’s services also include medical waste disposal, pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous waste management, sustainability solutions for expired or unused inventory, secure information destruction of documents and e-media, and compliance services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products. In addition, it offers compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

