Stemline Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 215.0% Upside

Stemline Therapeutics with ticker code (STML) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 17.64. With the stocks previous close at 5.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 215.0%. The 50 day MA is 4.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $265m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.stemline.com

Stemline Therapeutics, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older. It also developing CD123 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and myelofibrosis, as well as acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma in combination with other therapies. In addition, the company is developing SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat brain cancer. Its preclinical pipeline products include SL-501, a CD123 targeted therapy; SL- 1001, an oral, selective small molecule RET kinase inhibitor targeting multiple oncology indications; and SL-901, a small molecule kinase inhibitor. Stemline Therapeutics was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

