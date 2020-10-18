Stellus Capital Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

Stellus Capital Investment Corp found using ticker (SCM) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 9.5 calculating the mean target price we have 10.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.57 and the 200 day moving average is 7.94. The company has a market cap of $164m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/investment-corp/

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

