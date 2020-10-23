Stellus Capital Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

Stellus Capital Investment Corp with ticker code (SCM) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 9.5 with the average target price sitting at 10.2. With the stocks previous close at 8.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.6%. The day 50 moving average is 8.57 and the 200 day MA is 7.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $160m. Find out more information at: http://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/investment-corp/

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

