Stellus Capital Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

Stellus Capital Investment Corp found using ticker (SCM) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 9.5 and has a mean target at 10.2. With the stocks previous close at 8.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The day 50 moving average is 8.35 and the 200 day moving average is 7.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $169m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/investment-corp/

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

