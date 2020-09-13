Stellus Capital Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

Stellus Capital Investment Corp found using ticker (SCM) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 9.5 calculating the mean target price we have 10.2. Now with the previous closing price of 8.71 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The 50 day MA is 8.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.1. The market cap for the company is $174m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/investment-corp/

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

