Stellus Capital Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

Stellus Capital Investment Corp with ticker code (SCM) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 14 and has a mean target at 14.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.06. The company has a market cap of $261m. Company Website: http://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/investment-corp/

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.