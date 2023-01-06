Stellus Capital Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

Stellus Capital Investment Corp with ticker code (SCM) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 13.5 calculating the mean target price we have 14.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $259m. Find out more information at: https://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/investment-corp/

The potential market cap would be $274m based on the market concensus.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.