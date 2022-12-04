Stellus Capital Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Stellus Capital Investment Corp with ticker code (SCM) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 13.5 with the average target price sitting at 14.08. With the stocks previous close at 13.56 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.08 while the 200 day moving average is 13.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $266m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/investment-corp/

The potential market cap would be $276m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.