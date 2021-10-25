Stellus Capital Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

Stellus Capital Investment Corp with ticker code (SCM) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 14 and has a mean target at 14.3. With the stocks previous close at 13.87 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.1%. The day 50 moving average is 13.28 and the 200 day moving average is 13.18. The market cap for the company is $269m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/investment-corp/

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.