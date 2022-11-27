Stellus Capital Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Stellus Capital Investment Corp with ticker code (SCM) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 13.5 and has a mean target at 14.08. Now with the previous closing price of 13.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The day 50 moving average is 13.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $270m. Visit the company website at: https://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/investment-corp/

The potential market cap would be $276m based on the market concensus.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.