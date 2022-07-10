Stellus Capital Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Stellus Capital Investment Corp with ticker code (SCM) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15.5 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 14.5. With the stocks previous close at 12.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.2%. The 50 day MA is 12.47 while the 200 day moving average is 13.31. The company has a market cap of $236m. Visit the company website at: https://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/investment-corp/

The potential market cap would be $279m based on the market concensus.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.