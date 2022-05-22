Twitter
Stellus Capital Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

Stellus Capital Investment Corp with ticker code (SCM) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15.5 and 13 with a mean TP of 14.5. With the stocks previous close at 12.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.6%. The 50 day MA is 13.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.48. The market cap for the company is $246m. Find out more information at: https://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/investment-corp/

The potential market cap would be $282m based on the market concensus.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

