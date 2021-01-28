Twitter
Stellus Capital Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Stellus Capital Investment Corp found using ticker (SCM) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 9.5 calculating the mean target price we have 11. Now with the previous closing price of 10.86 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.28. The company has a market cap of $212m. Find out more information at: http://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/investment-corp/

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

