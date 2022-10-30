Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Stellus Capital Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.3% Upside

Stellus Capital Investment Corp found using ticker (SCM) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 11 with a mean TP of 13.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.91 while the 200 day moving average is 13.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $263m. Find out more information at: https://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/investment-corp/

The potential market cap would be $267m based on the market concensus.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

