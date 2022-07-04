Twitter
Steelcase Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Steelcase Inc. with ticker code (SCS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 14 with a mean TP of 15.5. With the stocks previous close at 10.73 this would imply there is a potential upside of 44.5%. The day 50 moving average is 11.6 while the 200 day moving average is 11.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,207m. Company Website: https://www.steelcase.com

The potential market cap would be $1,743m based on the market concensus.

Steelcase Inc. provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company’s furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens. Its seating products comprise task chairs; seating for collaborative environments and casual settings; and specialty seating for specific vertical markets, including education and healthcare. The company’s interior architectural products comprise full and partial height walls and architectural pods. It also provides textiles, wall coverings, and surface imaging solutions for architects and designers; and workplace strategy consulting, lease origination, and furniture and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products to corporate, government, healthcare, education, and retail customers under the Steelcase, Designtex, Coalesse, AMQ, Smith System, Orangebox, and Viccarbe brands. It distributes its products and services through a network of independent and company-owned dealers, as well as directly to end-use customers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

