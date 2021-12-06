Steelcase Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.6% Upside

Steelcase Inc. with ticker code (SCS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 12 and has a mean target at 16. Now with the previous closing price of 11.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 39.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,298m. Find out more information at: https://www.steelcase.com

Steelcase Inc. manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company’s furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens. Its seating products comprise task chairs; seating for collaborative or casual settings; and specialty seating for specific vertical markets, such as healthcare and education. The company’s interior architectural products include full and partial height walls and architectural pods. It also provides textiles, wall coverings, and surface imaging solutions for architects and designers; and workplace strategy consulting, data-driven space measurement, lease origination, furniture and asset management, and hosted event services. The company markets and sells its products to corporate, government, healthcare, education, and retail customers under the Steelcase, Coalesse, Smith System, AMQ, Turnstone, Orangebox, and Designtex brands. It distributes its products and services through a network of independent and company-owned dealers, as well as directly to end-use customers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.