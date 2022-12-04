Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Steelcase Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Steelcase Inc. found using ticker (SCS) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 10 and has a mean target at 10.5. Now with the previous closing price of 8.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.1%. The day 50 moving average is 7.52 while the 200 day moving average is 10.47. The market cap for the company is $848m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.steelcase.com

The potential market cap would be $1,104m based on the market concensus.

Steelcase Inc. provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company’s furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens. Its seating products comprise task chairs; seating for collaborative environments and casual settings; and specialty seating for specific vertical markets, including education and healthcare. The company’s interior architectural products comprise full and partial height walls and architectural pods. It also provides textiles, wall coverings, and surface imaging solutions for architects and designers; and workplace strategy consulting, lease origination, and furniture and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products to corporate, government, healthcare, education, and retail customers under the Steelcase, Designtex, Coalesse, AMQ, Smith System, Orangebox, and Viccarbe brands. It distributes its products and services through a network of independent and company-owned dealers, as well as directly to end-use customers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

