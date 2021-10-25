Steelcase Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.7% Upside

Steelcase Inc. with ticker code (SCS) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 12 with a mean TP of 16. Now with the previous closing price of 12.63 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.7%. The 50 day MA is 12.88 and the 200 day moving average is 13.91. The market cap for the company is $1,429m. Visit the company website at: http://www.steelcase.com

Steelcase Inc. manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company’s furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens. Its seating products comprise task chairs; seating for collaborative or casual settings; and specialty seating for specific vertical markets, such as healthcare and education. The company’s interior architectural products include full and partial height walls and architectural pods. It also provides textiles, wall coverings, and surface imaging solutions for architects and designers; and workplace strategy consulting, data-driven space measurement, lease origination, furniture and asset management, and hosted event services. The company markets and sells its products to corporate, government, healthcare, education, and retail customers under the Steelcase, Coalesse, Smith System, AMQ, Turnstone, Orangebox, and Designtex brands. It distributes its products and services through a network of independent and company-owned dealers, as well as directly to end-use customers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.