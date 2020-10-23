Steelcase Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.7% Downside

Steelcase Inc. found using ticker (SCS) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 12 with a mean TP of 12. Now with the previous closing price of 12.08 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.7%. The day 50 moving average is 10.94 while the 200 day moving average is 10.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,353m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.steelcase.com

Steelcase Inc. manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company’s furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens. Its seating products comprise task chairs; seating for collaborative or casual settings; and specialty seating for specific vertical markets, such as healthcare and education. The company’s interior architectural products include full and partial height walls and architectural pods. It also provides textiles, wall coverings, and surface imaging solutions for architects and designers; and workplace strategy consulting, data-driven space measurement, lease origination, furniture `and asset management, and hosted event services. The company markets and sells its products to corporate, government, healthcare, education, and retail customers under the Steelcase, Coalesse, Smith System, AMQ, Turnstone, Orangebox, and Designtex brands. It distributes its products and services through a network of independent and company-owned dealers, as well as directly to end-use customers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

