Steel Dynamics, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.2% Upside

Steel Dynamics, Inc. with ticker code (STLD) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 28 with the average target price sitting at 35.73. With the stocks previous close at 27.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.2%. The day 50 moving average is 30.4 while the 200 day moving average is 30.78. The company has a market cap of $5,665m. Company Website: http://www.steeldynamics.com

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections. This segment is also involved in the turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, precision saw-cutting, cold drawing, and heat treating of bar products; and cutting to length, straightening, hole punching, shot blasting, welding, and coating of beams, channels, and specialty steel sections. Its products are used in construction, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, heavy and agriculture equipment, and pipe and tube industry sectors. This segment sells its products directly to end-users, steel fabricators, and service centers. The Metals Recycling Operations segment engages in the purchase, process, and resale of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals into reusable forms and grades. Its ferrous products include heavy melting steel, busheling, bundled scrap, shredded scrap, steel turnings, and cast iron products; and nonferrous products comprise aluminum, brass, copper, stainless steel, and other nonferrous metals. This segment also provides transportation logistics, marketing, brokerage, and scrap management services. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment produces steel building components comprising steel joists, girders, trusses, and steel deck products for non-residential steel fabricators. Steel Dynamics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

