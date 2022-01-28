State Street Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.7% Upside

State Street Corporation found using ticker (STT) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 133 and 99 calculating the mean target price we have 112.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 94.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.7%. The 50 day MA is 94.99 and the 200 day MA is 89.53. The company has a market cap of $34,047m. Find out more information at: https://www.statestreet.com

The potential market cap would be $40,754m based on the market concensus.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. In addition, it provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, the company offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.