State Street Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

State Street Corporation found using ticker (STT) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 83 and 63 with the average target price sitting at 71.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 62.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 67.43 while the 200 day moving average is 61.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,830m. Find out more information at: http://www.statestreet.com

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also engages in the investment servicing line of business, such as portfolio modeling and construction; trade order management; investment risk and compliance; and wealth management solutions. In addition, it provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, the company offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

