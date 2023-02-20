Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

State Street Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

State Street Corporation found using ticker (STT) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 116 and 84 with the average target price sitting at 94.86. Now with the previous closing price of 93.27 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 84.4 and the 200 day MA is 73.01. The company has a market cap of $32,110m. Visit the company website at: https://www.statestreet.com

The potential market cap would be $32,658m based on the market concensus.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. It also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data. In addition, the company offers investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, it provides services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded funds under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

