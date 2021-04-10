State Street Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

State Street Corporation with ticker code (STT) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 105 and 83 calculating the average target price we see 93.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 84.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The day 50 moving average is 80.11 and the 200 day moving average is 71.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $29,418m. Company Website: http://www.statestreet.com

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. In addition, it provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, the company offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.