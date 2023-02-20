StarTek, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.9% Upside

StarTek, Inc. with ticker code (SRT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 5.5 and 5 and has a mean target at 5.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.97 while the 200 day moving average is 3.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $157m. Company Website: https://www.startek.com

The potential market cap would be $209m based on the market concensus.

StarTek, Inc., a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands. It also offers Startek cloud, a hybrid omni-cloud platform integrated with artificial intelligence capabilities, which enables agents to work in remote and home-based roles for increased business agility and continuity. The company serves telecoms, e-commerce and consumer, financial and business services, media and cable, travel and hospitality, technology, education and healthcare, energy, and utility sectors in the Americas, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, the Middle East, Argentina, Peru, and internationally. StarTek, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.