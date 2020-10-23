StarTek – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.8% Upside

StarTek with ticker code (SRT) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 5 with a mean TP of 7.67. With the stocks previous close at 5.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 49.8%. The 50 day MA is 5.28 and the 200 day MA is 4.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $210m. Find out more information at: http://www.startek.com

StarTek, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands. It serves telecom, e-commerce and consumer, media and cable, financial and business services, travel and hospitality, healthcare and education, technology, IT and related services, and other industries in the Americas, the Middle East, Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Peru, and internationally. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

