StarTek – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.0% Upside

StarTek with ticker code (SRT) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 5 and has a mean target at 7.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 45.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.28 and the 200 day MA is 4.59. The market cap for the company is $211m. Company Website: http://www.startek.com

StarTek, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands. It serves telecom, e-commerce and consumer, media and cable, financial and business services, travel and hospitality, healthcare and education, technology, IT and related services, and other industries in the Americas, the Middle East, Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Peru, and internationally. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn