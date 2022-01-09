StarTek – Consensus Indicates Potential 72.6% Upside

StarTek found using ticker (SRT) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.5 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 8.75. With the stocks previous close at 5.07 this indicates there is a potential upside of 72.6%. The day 50 moving average is 4.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.18. The company has a market cap of $205m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.startek.com

StarTek, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands. It also offers Startek cloud, a hybrid omni-cloud platform integrated with AI capabilities. The company serves telecommunications, e-commerce and consumer, media and cable, financial and business services, travel and hospitality, healthcare and education, technology, and energy and utility industries in the Americas, the Middle East, Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Peru, and internationally. StarTek was founded in 1987 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.