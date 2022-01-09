Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

StarTek – Consensus Indicates Potential 72.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

StarTek found using ticker (SRT) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.5 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 8.75. With the stocks previous close at 5.07 this indicates there is a potential upside of 72.6%. The day 50 moving average is 4.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.18. The company has a market cap of $205m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.startek.com

StarTek, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands. It also offers Startek cloud, a hybrid omni-cloud platform integrated with AI capabilities. The company serves telecommunications, e-commerce and consumer, media and cable, financial and business services, travel and hospitality, healthcare and education, technology, and energy and utility industries in the Americas, the Middle East, Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Peru, and internationally. StarTek was founded in 1987 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.