StarTek – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.8% Upside

StarTek with ticker code (SRT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 5.5 and 5.5 with a mean TP of 5.5. Now with the previous closing price of 3.24 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 69.8%. The 50 day MA is 4.01 and the 200 day MA is 4.84. The market cap for the company is $134m. Company Website: https://www.startek.com

The potential market cap would be $227m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

StarTek, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands. It also offers Startek cloud, a hybrid omni-cloud platform integrated with artificial intelligence capabilities, which enables agents to work in remote and home-based roles for increased business agility and continuity. The company serves telecoms, e-commerce and consumer, financial and business services, media and cable, travel and hospitality, technology, education and healthcare, energy, and utility sectors in the Americas, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, the Middle East, Argentina, Peru, and internationally. StarTek was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.