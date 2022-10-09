Twitter
StarTek – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

StarTek found using ticker (SRT) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 5.5 and 5.5 with the average target price sitting at 5.5. With the stocks previous close at 3.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 59.4%. The 50 day MA is 3.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $141m. Visit the company website at: https://www.startek.com

The potential market cap would be $225m based on the market concensus.

StarTek, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands. It also offers Startek cloud, a hybrid omni-cloud platform integrated with artificial intelligence capabilities, which enables agents to work in remote and home-based roles for increased business agility and continuity. The company serves telecoms, e-commerce and consumer, financial and business services, media and cable, travel and hospitality, technology, education and healthcare, energy, and utility sectors in the Americas, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, the Middle East, Argentina, Peru, and internationally. StarTek was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

