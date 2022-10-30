StarTek – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.4% Upside

StarTek with ticker code (SRT) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 5.5 and 5.5 and has a mean target at 5.5. With the stocks previous close at 3.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 55.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.62 and the 200 day moving average is 3.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $146m. Find out more information at: https://www.startek.com

The potential market cap would be $226m based on the market concensus.

StarTek, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands. It also offers Startek cloud, a hybrid omni-cloud platform integrated with artificial intelligence capabilities, which enables agents to work in remote and home-based roles for increased business agility and continuity. The company serves telecoms, e-commerce and consumer, financial and business services, media and cable, travel and hospitality, technology, education and healthcare, energy, and utility sectors in the Americas, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, the Middle East, Argentina, Peru, and internationally. StarTek was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.