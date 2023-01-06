StarTek – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.1% Upside

StarTek with ticker code (SRT) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 5.5 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 5.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.72 this indicates there is a potential upside of 41.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.6. The market cap for the company is $151m. Visit the company website at: https://www.startek.com

The potential market cap would be $213m based on the market concensus.

StarTek, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands. It also offers Startek cloud, a hybrid omni-cloud platform integrated with artificial intelligence capabilities, which enables agents to work in remote and home-based roles for increased business agility and continuity. The company serves telecoms, e-commerce and consumer, financial and business services, media and cable, travel and hospitality, technology, education and healthcare, energy, and utility sectors in the Americas, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, the Middle East, Argentina, Peru, and internationally. StarTek was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.