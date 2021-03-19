StarTek – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.3% Upside

StarTek with ticker code (SRT) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 10.5. Now with the previous closing price of 9.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.47 while the 200 day moving average is 7. The company has a market cap of $363m. Company Website: http://www.startek.com

StarTek, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands. It serves telecom, e-commerce and consumer, media and cable, financial and business services, travel and hospitality, healthcare and education, technology, IT and related services, and other industries in the Americas, the Middle East, Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Peru, and internationally. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.