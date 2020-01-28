Starbucks Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

Starbucks Corporation with ticker code (SBUX) have now 27 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 111 and 75 calculating the mean target price we have 95.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 92.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.2%. The day 50 moving average is 89.37 while the 200 day moving average is 89.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $104,169m. Visit the company website at: http://www.starbucks.com

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. It offers its products under the Starbucks, Teavana, Seattle’s Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brand names. As of October 30, 2019, the company operated approximately 31,000 stores. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.