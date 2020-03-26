Starbucks Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.2% Upside

Starbucks Corporation with ticker code (SBUX) have now 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 52 calculating the mean target price we have 83.82. With the stocks previous close at 64.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 76.6 and the 200 day moving average is 84.42. The market cap for the company is $77,241m. Find out more information at: http://www.starbucks.com

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. It offers its products under the Starbucks, Teavana, Seattle’s Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brand names. As of October 30, 2019, the company operated approximately 31,000 stores. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn