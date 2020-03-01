Starbucks Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Starbucks Corporation found using ticker (SBUX) now have 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 111 and 74 with a mean TP of 95.57. With the stocks previous close at 78.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 87.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 88.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $92,053m. Company Website: http://www.starbucks.com

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. It offers its products under the Starbucks, Teavana, Seattle’s Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brand names. As of October 30, 2019, the company operated approximately 31,000 stores. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

