Starbucks Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

Starbucks Corporation found using ticker (SBUX) now have 27 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 111 and 74 with the average target price sitting at 95.37. With the stocks previous close at 86.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 89.12 while the 200 day moving average is 89.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $100,727m. Find out more information at: http://www.starbucks.com

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. It offers its products under the Starbucks, Teavana, Seattle’s Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brand names. As of October 30, 2019, the company operated approximately 31,000 stores. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.