Stantec Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Stantec Inc found using ticker (STN) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56.02 and 49.39 calculating the average target price we see 53.92. With the stocks previous close at 49.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.9%. The 50 day MA is 47.05 and the 200 day moving average is 47.83. The market cap for the company is $5,546m. Company Website: https://www.stantec.com

The potential market cap would be $6,038m based on the market concensus.

Stantec Inc. provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It also offers structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and hydraulics engineering services; transportation advisory, planning and analytics, transport engineering, and technical design; paleontological and archaeological services for the rail, transportation, water, and power and energy sectors; environmental and infrastructure services; and environmental and cultural resource compliance services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

