Stantec Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Stantec Inc with ticker code (STN) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 64.81 and 51.37 calculating the mean target price we have 60.94. With the stocks previous close at 56.04 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The day 50 moving average is 53.9 while the 200 day moving average is 47.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,314m. Find out more information at: https://www.stantec.com

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It also offers water, transportation, and public works; transportation planning and traffic engineering; and resource assessment, mine development, reclamation, hydrology, and geotechnical and infrastructure engineering services, as well as urban planning, traffic assessments and optimization, environmental impact assessments, and public consultation services. In addition, the company provides structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and hydraulics engineering services. It serves urban regeneration, infrastructure, education, public and private sector, tourism and leisure, and waste and water sectors, as well as office and commercial, residential, and retail and town centers. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.