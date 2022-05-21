Stantec Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.0% Upside

Stantec Inc with ticker code (STN) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63.64 and 50.44 with the average target price sitting at 56.31. With the stocks previous close at 44.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 47.84 and the 200 day moving average is 51.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,924m. Find out more information at: https://www.stantec.com

The potential market cap would be $6,251m based on the market concensus.

Stantec Inc. provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It also offers structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and hydraulics engineering services; transportation advisory, planning and analytics, transport engineering, and technical design; paleontological and archaeological services for the rail, transportation, water, and power and energy sectors; environmental and infrastructure services; and environmental and cultural resource compliance services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.