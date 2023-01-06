Stantec Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

Stantec Inc with ticker code (STN) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58.5 and 51.92 calculating the average target price we see 55.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 48.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 48.86 while the 200 day moving average is 47.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,305m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.stantec.com

The potential market cap would be $6,108m based on the market concensus.

Stantec Inc. provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It also offers structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and hydraulics engineering services; transportation advisory, planning and analytics, transport engineering, and technical design; paleontological and archaeological services for the rail, transportation, water, and power and energy sectors; environmental and infrastructure services; and environmental and cultural resource compliance services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.