Stantec Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Stantec Inc with ticker code (STN) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59.69 and 52.97 calculating the mean target price we have 57.08. With the stocks previous close at 50.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The day 50 moving average is 47.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,646m. Find out more information at: https://www.stantec.com

The potential market cap would be $6,327m based on the market concensus.

Stantec Inc. provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It also offers structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and hydraulics engineering services; transportation advisory, planning and analytics, transport engineering, and technical design; paleontological and archaeological services for the rail, transportation, water, and power and energy sectors; environmental and infrastructure services; and environmental and cultural resource compliance services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.