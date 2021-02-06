Stantec Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -27.3% Downside

Stantec Inc found using ticker (STN) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30.74 and 24.43 calculating the average target price we see 28.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.79 this would indicate that there is a downside of -27.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 34.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,331m. Visit the company website at: http://www.stantec.com

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics. It also offers water, transportation, and public works; transportation planning and traffic engineering; and resource assessment, mine development, reclamation, hydrology, and geotechnical and infrastructure engineering services, as well as urban planning, traffic assessments and optimization, environmental impact assessments, and public consultation services. In addition, the company provides structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and hydraulics engineering services. It serves urban regeneration, infrastructure, education, energy, industrial, building, tourism and leisure, and waste and water sectors, as well as office and commercial, residential, and retail and town centers. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.