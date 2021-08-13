Twitter
Standex International Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

Standex International Corporati found using ticker (SXI) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 80 calculating the average target price we see 83.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 77.16 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.4%. The day 50 moving average is 63.99 and the 200 day MA is 57.48. The market cap for the company is $929m. Find out more information at: http://www.standex.com

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment offers reed relays, fluid level, proximity, motion, flow, HVAC condensate, hydraulic pressure differential, and custom electronics sensors; and current sense and advanced planar transformer technologies, value added assemblies, and mechanical packaging, as well as custom wound transformers and inductors for low and high frequency applications. The Engraving provides mold texturizing, slush molding tools, roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, and low observation vents, as well as project management and design services for stealth aircraft; and process machinery for industries. The Scientific segment offers temperature controlled equipment for the medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, biotech, and industrial markets. The Engineering Technologies segment offers net and near net formed single-source customized solutions that are used in the manufacture of engineered components for the aviation, aerospace, defense, energy, industrial, medical, marine, oil and gas, and manned and unmanned space markets. The Specialty Solutions segment manufactures and sells refrigerated, heated and dry merchandizing display cases, custom fluid pump solutions, single and double acting telescopic, and piston rod hydraulic cylinders. Standex International Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire.

